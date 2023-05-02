EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Exhibit Development and Design Class at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) opened their new clothing exhibit “Dressing Ourselves: Fashioning Identity Past and Present” at the Centennial Museum.

It includes antique clothing and artifacts, and was curated by the class, with the help of staff from Centennial Museum.

The exhibit focuses on educating the Borderland about women’s clothing transformation throughout the decades, according to UTEP.

The exhibit will be displayed starting on Tuesday, May 2 until Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Centennial Museum is located at 500 W. University Ave.

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes – KTSM

UTEP adds the class focused on the “Identities greatly evolved through the 19th and 20th century and this exhibit explores the ways that clothing and fashion played a large role in this transformation.”