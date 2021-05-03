UTEP to rename studio theatre after professor’s late wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP’s Department of Theatre and Dance will be renaming its Studio Theatre after the late wife of one of the university’s professors.

Z. Anthony Kruszewski, professor emeritus of political science at UTEP, made a recent donation in honor of his wife June Sadowski Kruszewski.

The department will mark the name change with a special performance of “The Last Rat of Theresienstadt” this Thursday at 6 p.m. The event will be livestreamed and able to be viewed here.

The play, produced by UTEP in partnership with the El Paso Holocaust Museum, uses visual artwork, jokes, songs, and poetry from World War II concentration camp prisoners.