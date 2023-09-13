First day of the UTEP fall semester, Monday, August 28, 2017, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/UTEP Communications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) will be hosting its 33rd annual Minerpalooza event to kick off the academic year from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 on the UTEP campus in the Glory Road 2 (GR2) parking lot north of Sun Bowl Stadium.

“This is an exciting time to be a UTEP Miner,” said Miles Cooper, director of the Student Engagement and Leadership Center and one of the event’s lead organizers. “The University is reaching new heights in research, fundraising and elsewhere, so we know that expectations for Minerpalooza are high. But we’ve been preparing for months, and we’re now ready to show the entire community, once again, that UTEP is also exceptional at throwing a party.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature live entertainment, interactive activities and Pete’s Playground, a dedicated children’s area that is great for families.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase by cash or credit card, and a beer and wine garden will be accessible to individuals aged 21 and older.

In addition, many of UTEP’s student organizations will host activity booths to raise funds for their annual initiatives. Minerpalooza is traditionally one of the biggest fundraising opportunities for these student groups. Tickets will be available for sale onsite for $1 each and can be used at the organizations’ activity booths.

The lineup is as it follows:

NJOMZA unveiled her acclaimed debut EP, “Sad For You,” in 2017. It received praise from the likes of Noisey, Complex, Pigeons & Planes, Office Magazine and more. In 2019, NJOMZA embarked on her first-ever U.S. headline tour. She also made her festival debut at New York City’s famed Governor’s Ball. Most recently, NJOMZA was recognized for her songwriting work on Ariana Grande’s GRAMMY-nominated album, “thank u, next.” She is currently putting the finishing touches on her full-length debut album.

Also in the lineup this year is Kitty Ca$h, a DJ, music producer, cultural cultivator and multidisciplinary artist. She has worked with artists including Rihanna, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Migos and Solange Knowles.

Late Night Drive Home, from El Paso, consists of lead singer Andre Portillo, guitarist Juan Vargas, bassist Freddy Baca and drummer Brian Dolan. Their inspiration comes from a wide range of rock bands including Wallows, The Strokes and Nirvana. Formed in 2019, Late Night Drive Home started with a sound concentrated on lo-fi aesthetic rock. But in 2021, their music evolved with the addition of melodic guitar synth-like leads.

The music of local band Melancholy 10, or M10, features dreamy synths paired with jazz-inspired harmonies topped gently with introspective lyrics.

DJ Gumby rocks shows and events all over the country. He has opened for WWE, Tinashe, Daya, Sugar Ray, Estelle, MAGIC!, Cat and Nat and more.

Minerpalooza has a clear bag policy. Learn more about what you can and cannot bring into the venue here.

For more information on food and beverage options, parking, activities and lineup set times, visit utep.edu/minerpalooza or contact the Student Engagement and Leadership Center at 915-747-5670.