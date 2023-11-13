EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP’s College of Education is hosting an education job fair later this week that is open to UTEP students, alumni and members of the community with education experience and credentials or anyone interested in education.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at the Don Haskins Center.

Attendees are encouraged to wear business professional attire, bring plenty of resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

“Come connect with hiring managers and employers from 30 organizations, including the YWCA, JobCorps and all major school districts,” according to the news release.