UTEP to celebrate 2021 homecoming with weeklong events and activities, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP welcomes students and alumni back to campus for Homecoming week 2021. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, the week will include reunions, tailgating, a pep rally, and a Conference-USA game against Old Dominion University.

The homecoming celebration begins with the 11th Annual Miner Dash 5K Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta from 8 am to 11 am Sept. 26 at Centennial Plaza.

Come mid-homecoming week, UTEP will host its Miner Morning Mania from 5 am to 9 am Sept. 29 at Centennial Plaza. The UTEP marching band, cheer and dance teams, Paydirt Pete, members of the Student Government Association, the Homecoming court, Alumni Association, and Department of Athletics will come together to energize the campus, UTEP officials said. This event is not open to the public. To confirm your attendance for this event, UTEP officials ask that you send a note to news@utep.edu by Sept. 28.

Students, alumni, faculty, and staff are invited to attend the Homecoming Pep Rally at noon Thursday, Sept. 30, at Centennial Plaza. With performances from the UTEP marching band and the cheer and dance teams, UTEP will also be providing giveaways and will have special guests in attendance.

The Golden Grads – UTEP graduates who earned their degrees in 1970 and 1971 – will be celebrated at several events throughout the week.

Nearing the end of the week, the 2020-2021 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni and Gold Nugget Awards will be recognized at the Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner at 6:30 pm Oct. 1, hosted by the Office of Alumni Relations at the Don Haskins Center. To learn more about attending the event, call 915-747-6361 or visit alumni.utep.edu/rsvp.

For the weekend, the Office of Alumni Relations and the Miner Athletic Club will host the Speaking Rock Pregame Party starting 4 pm Oct. 2, north of the Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Homecoming celebration will be capped off Saturday night with the football game between the UTEP Miners and the Old Dominion Monarchs, 7 pm at Sun Bowl Stadium.

The “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at UTEP’s Sun Bowl-University Roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange beginning Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 to celebrate 2021 Homecoming festivities and to honor the late, Emerita Diana Natalicio, former UTEP President, who died Friday.

For more information on UTEP Homecoming events, visit www.utep.edu/homecoming.