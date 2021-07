EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University of Texas at El Paso students got the chance this week to rub elbows with leaders in the aerospace and defense industries.

It was part of UTEP’s Technology Forum.

The Miners met with representatives from NASA, Lockheed Martin, and —fresh off this week’s successful Van Horn launch— Blue Origin.

On its Facebook page, the university said the event was a collaboration between UTEP’s Aerospace Center, W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the El Paso Chamber.