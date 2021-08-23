UTEP starts 2021 Fall semester with fun-filled events including Texas Western Gold Rush, Minerpalooza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of El Paso has been kicking off the new Fall semester with “Miner Welcome”, 17 days of fun-filled events that started on August 19 and runs through September 4.



UTEP has more than 40 events planned throughout the next two weeks – morning, noon and night – to showcase what the University has to offer including fun events like socials, barbecues, Playfair, a campus wide Health and Wellbeing Fair, and two of its major events – Texas Western Gold Rush and Minerpalooza.



“The importance of student engagement cannot be underestimated,” said Catie McCorry-Andalis, Ed.D., Associate Vice President and Dean of Students. “Students are eager and expecting more of a ‘normal’ school year this fall. We’re all excited for a fall semester back on campus.”

Texas Western Gold Rush is new this year, and will highlight Miner Welcome. UTEP officials said students can expect an action-packed event that closes the first day of classes with a night of live music, performances, special guests, fireworks and more.

Texas Western Gold Rush will begin at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 23, at Centennial Plaza.



To end the first week of class, the 31st year of Minerpalooza will take place with a lot of entertainment to look forward to. This year’s lineup includes Grammy Award winner Coolio, Petey Pablo, and Ying Yang Twins. There will also be interactive activities, food vendors, and Pete’s Playground, a children’s play area. A beer and wine garden will also be available for those 21 years and older. The event is free and open to the public. You can learn more at www.minerpalooza.com.

Here are a few other highlights UTEP has provided from Miner Welcome:

Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 25, Health and Wellbeing Fair: This is an opportunity for students to learn about the physical and mental health and well being resources available on campus. This event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Plaza, Geology Lawn and Leech Grove.

Thursday, Aug. 26, Throwback Thursday: Centennial Plaza will turn into a roller rink from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Students are invited to come lace up some roller skates and enjoy a mix of music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, Get Involved Fair: This is for students interested in joining a student organization, volunteering in the El Paso community, finding a job on campus or who have any questions about majors and programs offered at UTEP. The fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with booths at Centennial Plaza, Hawthorne Street, Wiggins Way, Leech Grove and the Geology Lawn.

To check out a full list of events, visit utep.edu/MinerWelcome.

