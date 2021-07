EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Graduates of the UTEP School of Nursing have cleared a key hurdle on their way to kicking off their careers.

The university announced Thursday that all the graduates have passed their NCLEX exams since March.

The test is the final step before becoming entry-level nurses, UTEP said, adding that the Miners’ 100 percent rate surpasses the national rate of 88 percent.