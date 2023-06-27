EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso have constructed a “fully autonomous boat” that can make it easier for scientists to study underwater topography, according to UTEP.

From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez carry the boat from shore into Ascarate Lake. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez and doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe observe the autonomous boat at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

UTEP says the boat can carry out “bathymetric surveys”, which are surveys of the depth and terrain of oceans, rivers, and lakes.

The survey process usually takes a crew of people to complete, however the team hopes the robotic boat can help simplify this process, as well as assist with reconnaissance missions, according to UTEP.

“If you want to work in water-related studies, you need to know the shape and landscape of bodies of water. For example, you might want to map a reservoir to learn about water supply for electrical demand, or a river to learn about river evolution or flow patterns.” said Laura Alvarez, an assistant professor in UTEP’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Resource Sciences.

Alvarez started developing the boat several years ago but needed help perfecting the system. She then recruited Science and Electrical Engineering master’s student Fernando Sotelo who has since refined the boat and has been testing it in environments such as New Mexico’s Grindstone and within Elephant Butte Lake State Park.

The boat operates with four thrusters, which allows it to travel up to five feet per second and can easily rotate. A solar panel and lithium battery also allows the craft to last up to four hours covering up to 472,400 square feet.

The boat also includes a sonar system that emits sound waves from the bottom of the boat. This leads to water depth being calculated by the time the sound wave hits the seafloor and returns to the sonar system.

The sound that returns to the sonar system can help detect the type of material that resides on the seafloor.

The team created 2D and 3D maps of portions of Ascarate Lake in El Paso and Grindstone Lake in Ruidoso to show proof of the concept.

To read the team’s full study, click here: Sensors | Free Full-Text | An Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV): Development of an Autonomous Boat with a Sensor Integration System for Bathymetric Surveys (mdpi.com).