EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) President Heather Wilson met up with the Secretary of Education and Sports of the State of Chihuahua, Sandra Elena Gutiérrez Fierro, to renew an agreement on scholarships on Friday, July 14 at the UTEP campus.

Photos by Miguel Paredes – KTSM

Wilson and Gutiérrez Fierro signed a memorandum of understanding that renews the provision of scholarships for some of the state’s top students to attend UTEP.

The signing signals UTEP’s continuing recognition of Mexico and the State of Chihuahua as strategic partners in the university’s ongoing efforts to increase access to higher education for students of this region, according to a press release sent by UTEP.

Over 1,200 UTEP students commute daily from Juárez, the largest city in the state of Chihuahua.

“We deeply appreciate the State of Chihuahua’s support for these scholarships for UTEP students,” Wilson said.

Under the agreement, the State of Chihuahua will match two UTEP academic merit-based scholarships for students who graduate from a public high school from the State of Chihuahua.

The state’s education ministry will match that funding as long as the students remain scholarship eligible under UTEP guidelines.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Andres Galván, 2023 graduate of Colegio Bachilleres de Chihuahua, Campus 6, in Ciudad Juárez.

Raul Rojero, a 2023 graduate of CBTIS 61, also in Ciudad Juárez.

“Education is a fundamental pillar for the development of any society,” Gutiérrez Fierro said. “By joining forces and working together, we will be able to offer quality educational and training opportunities to public school students. This will open doors to a promising future and allow them to develop the skills and competencies necessary to face the challenges of the 21st century.”

In addition, this was the first time Fierro visited the campus.