EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso was recertified by national organization “Excelencia in Education” for advancing higher education for Hispanic students.

The recognition happened in a ceremony Friday in Washington, D.C. and was attended by university President Heather Wilson.

The Seal of Excelencia is a national designation that recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate “excellence and intentionality” in serving Hispanic students.

UTEP was one of the first institutions to be certified with the seal in 2019 and is among the first to be recertified. Nine college and universities were recertified this year – all members of the inaugural cohort – including El Paso Community College – and six colleges and universities received the seal for the first time.

“UTEP is America’s leading Hispanic-serving university,” Wilson said. “We support Excelencia’s work to focus on best practices and results. The seal validates that UTEP is a role model for others.”

UTEP has the highest Hispanic student enrollment rate out of 146 universities in the nation that have the R1 designation given by the Carnegie Foundation to institutions with the highest levels of research activity. UTEP also has the highest percentage of Hispanic faculty members in that same group.

This year, UTEP also led the launch of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, which Wilson chairs. The 21 member universities are the only R1 institutions that the U.S. Department of Education has also recognized as Hispanic serving.