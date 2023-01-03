EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide financial support and professional development experiences to students in the computer science field.

As part of the NSF’s Scholarships for the STEM program, the initiative will provide partial scholarships to 26 UTEP students who are working on their bachelor’s degrees and focusing on data science of cybersecurity.

The UTEP Computer Science Department will also collaborate with EPCC to fund scholarships for 15 students who start at EPCC and transfer to UTEP to complete their bachelor’s degrees. The grant was first awarded to UTEP in 2016.

Of the 41 students who received scholarships under the first S-STEM grant, nearly all graduated with a bachelor’s degree, 40 attended conferences, 15 were involved in research and 15 pursued a graduate degree. Additionally, more than half of the program participants were women.