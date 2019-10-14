UTEP Receives $19.2M to study Cancer affecting Mexican-Americans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University of Texas at El Paso received a five-year, $19.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

According to a UTEP press release, this grant will provide significant research funds for UTEP’s Border Biomedical Research Center, to better understand the factors that contribute to this multifaced disease.

The funds will also be used to help identify possible new drugs that might prove useful in cancer treatment strategies in our primarily Mexican-American population, the release said.

According to Robert A. Kirken director and dean of the College of Science, cancer has now become the leading cause of death amongst Hispanics.

“UTEP, in partnership with regional hospitals and institutions, is better positioned than ever before to fight these cancers through a combination of basic and clinical research studies, cutting-edge technologies, alongside healthcare providers, and community health workers”, said Kirken in the release.

The release said UTEP plans is to focus on certain cancers that are more prevalent, or less responsive to treatment, and display higher relapse rates in our population.

One of the program’s more specific objectives through the grant is to propose an innovative strategy that would better define Hispanic cancers, the release said.

The release states scientists hope that their work will lead to new approaches and therapeutic strategies to address questions about cancers that affect Hispanics, a population typically not included in clinical trials and research programs.