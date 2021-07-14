UTEP ready to welcome students back to campus for fall semester

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With 40 days left until the fall 2021 semester, the University of Texas at El Paso took to social media to unveil Miner Welcome, UTEP’s official celebration of the new semester.

Special activities and giveaways will take place from August 19 to September 4.

Events include ‘Late Night at the Rec,’ several different fairs, and Minerpalooza, the back-to-school festival the university says will be bigger than ever with performance, special guests, and plenty of spirit.

