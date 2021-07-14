UTEP ready to welcome students back to campus for fall semester

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Image: UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With 40 days left until the fall 2021 semester, the University of Texas at El Paso took to social media to unveil Miner Welcome, UTEP’s official celebration of the new semester.

Special activities and giveaways will take place from August 19 to September 4.

Events include ‘Late Night at the Rec,’ several different fairs, and Minerpalooza, the back-to-school festival the university says will be bigger than ever with performance, special guests, and plenty of spirit.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas DPS identifies suspect killed after altercation with trooper

KTSM 6pm news update 07/14/2021

How border restrictions will impact Juárez students returning to El Paso for in-person learning

El Paso Film Industry expanding

El Paso County Sheriff's Department identifies victim in shooting by Socorro Activities Center

ktsm 5pm news update 7 14

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link