UTEP mascot Paydirt Pete celebrates and holds a pickaxe in the air. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso is top ranked within the state for social mobility according to college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal, the university said in a press release on Thursday, Sep. 7.

UTEP says the journal ranks colleges by how much they help “lower-income students secure high-paying jobs while minimizing the cost of attendance.”

UTEP says their national ranking on the Social Mobility Index was 20, with a score of 91.6 out of 100 possible points and was also ranked 110 nationally out of 400 universities.

UTEP also announced last month it would freeze tuition and mandatory fees for the next two years which is part of its efforts to keep student costs low.

To view the full rankings in the Wall Street Journal, click here: Best U.S. Colleges for Social Mobility – WSJ.com.