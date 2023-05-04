EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2023 “Orange Fever Fiesta” event held on Saturday, April 29 raised $403,000 for student athlete scholarships, according to a release sent by the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

UTEP says this year’s event was presented by Madrid Law Firm and for the first time, it was held at Centennial Plaza in the “heart” of the UTEP campus where over 520 individuals attended the event.

“We are so appreciative of everyone who came out in support of UTEP student-athlete scholarships, and we are grateful to our Miner Athletic Club staff for their hard work in planning and executing a first-class event.” said Jim Senter, UTEP vice president and director of Athletics.

UTEP adds the silent and live auction featured over 180 items and contributed nearly $247,000 of the $403,000 raised.

“You could feel the energy and Miner spirit in the air throughout the course of the event. As a community, when we come together, great things happen, and we are very appreciative of all who helped us achieve our ultimate goal, which is to provide scholarship opportunities to UTEP student-athletes.” said Charley Thrash, UTEP Senior Associate Athletic director for Revenue Generation.