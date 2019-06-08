UTEP Quarterback Kai Locksley arrested on suspicion of DWI

UPDATE: Locksley posted his $2,900 bond and was released from jail on Saturday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The quarterback has been suspended from the UTEP football team, UTEP officials said in a statement.

UTEP Head Football Coach Dana Dimel released the following statement:

“We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley. While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team.”

EARLIER:

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges including Driving While Intoxicated, according to court records.

Locksley was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center in Downtown El Paso early Saturday after being taken into custody by an El Paso County Constable. He is charged with DWI, Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

His bonds total $2,900. As of 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, jail records show he is still in custody.

The details of his arrest are limited at this time. KTSM has reached out to the arresting agency and UTEP for comment. This is a developing story, it will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Locksley played in nine games for the Miners in 2018 accumulating over 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns. He was expected to be UTEP’s starting quarterback in 2019.