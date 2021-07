EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When you watch swimming during the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, just know a UTEP professor played a role in who you’re rooting for.

James Holcomb, Ph.D., an associate professor of economics at the university, served as an official at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Holcomb was of one of about 60 officials chosen from more than 15,000 nationwide by USA Swimming to help select Team USA.

This was his third time participating in the Olympic trials.