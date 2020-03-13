UTEP President announces some classes shifting to online, others broken up to smaller groups

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s President Heather Wilson announced that most classes will shift to online for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.

UTEP students are currently on spring break for one week, but the week after spring break all face-to-face classes have been canceled so that professors can prepare to shift their classes online.

After the week of March 23 to March 29, all classes that can be moved online will, and those that can’t, such as labs and performing arts, will meet but in smaller groups.

President Heather Wilson said computer labs will be available to students. Faculty and staff are working on making the computer labs where students do not have to be so close to one another.

President Heather Wilson also mentioned that she knows shifting to online classes can become a challenge for some students.

“I ask each of you to renew your commitment master the material in your courses this semester even if that material is delivered differently than perhaps you expected at the start of the semester,” said UTEP President, Heather Wilson.

All UTEP gathering of 250 people and up will be canceled or broken up into smaller groups.

These measures will also apply to Don Haskins’s events.

When President Wilson was asked about commencement, she said it is still too early to say.