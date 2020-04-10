UTEP partners with local health care professionals to fit test personal protective equipment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University of Texas at El Paso’s (UTEP) Environmental Health and Safety department (EHS) is working with local health care professionals to ensure that they are properly protected while working amid COVID-19 patients.

According to a news release by the University, EHS is using its equipment to fit test N95 respirators and other respirators to ensure that the individual wearing the mask is protected while working in hazardous environments.

“Local health care professionals are on the front lines of this pandemic, and it is important that they have proper protection,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a release. “The fit testing service provided by our Environmental Health and Safety department is one example of how UTEP experts are helping to ensure the well-being of our community.”

Nancy Liévano, DO, physician at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, said that although it is reasonable that hospitals have limited supplies of personal protective equipment, supplies are quickly being exhausted, the release said.

Liévano said it is important to have a properly fitted mask to not only protect herself, but the patients she serves.

“If a patient gets me sick and I don’t know it, if I’m asymptomatic and I continue to work because I don’t know it, I could potentially spread it to other sick people that come to the hospital for reasons other than COVID,” Liévano said.

According to the release, the machine used by EHS for fit-testing uses a hose and an adapter that plugs into the mask so it can measure the particles inside the person’s breathing zone, while another hose measures the particles found in the environment outside the mask, said Emilio Rodriguez, director of Environmental Health and safety.

The quantitative fit test that EHS provides features a series of eight exercises performed for one minute each.

Those tests include normal breathing, deep breathing, moving your head side to side, moving your head up and down, bending over or jogging in place, talking, and grimacing, said the release.