UTEP now has more students than ever before

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More students are attending the University of Texas at El Paso this year than ever before.

UTEP’s enrollment has increased for the 21st consecutive year growing from 25,151 to 25,177 this year, according to a release from the university.

“UTEP provides a great education at a price families can afford,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson in a release. “I was particularly pleased to see the 5.7% growth in the freshman class and improvement in retention of students as they make progress toward graduation.”

UTEP said enrollment among doctoral students increased by 24 percent, first-time students increased by 5.7 percent and master’s students increased by 5.2 percent.

Last year, UTEP graduated more than 5,000 students.