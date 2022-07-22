EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Friday Morning, the City of El Paso participated in the White House initiative Latino Economic Summit, held at UTEP.

This year’s summit highlighted the Biden-Harris administrations commitment to advance equity and economic empowerment and connect the El Paso community with federal leaders.

“Thanks to the American rescue plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and other federal initiatives that we want to make sure the Latino community is aware of, were talking about the impact of that they are being able to participate and benefit from,” said Melody Gonzalez, Executive Director White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

Many attended and spoke including the Biden-Harris administration senior officials and UTEP President Heather Wilson.

Participants included U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar; federal agencies including: the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Small Business Administration and National Science Foundation; and local leaders

This was the fourth Latino economic summit held in partnership with the Aspen Institute.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.