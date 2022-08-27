EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP fans tailgate across campus to celebrate the kickoff for the UTEP football season.

Miner fans gathered at the tailgate with friends and family today. Activities such as games and delicious food was present as fans prepared for the big game that kicks off at 7pm tonight. Some fans have been camping out since Friday morning. Others were just arriving today, but everyone is excited to see the big game.

Some fans expressed how they believe that the miners will win tonight. Others are just hoping to see a good game. UTEP alum are also proud to see a packed house once again.

“That’s the most exciting thing to see everybody in a community coming together, supporting the miners so go miners.”

Fans say they don’t care if the Miners win or lose, they are just happy football season is back.

