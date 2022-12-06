Ivonne Santiago is the new chair for the Public Service Board.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dr. Ivonne Santiago has been selected to be the new chair of the Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water.

Santiago, a clinical professor at the College of Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso, was elected by her fellow board members at their Nov. 9 meeting.

Her research focuses on the development of innovative technologies to treat surface, ground and reclaimed water, according to a news release sent out by El Paso Water.

Santiago has over 25 years of combined experience in the areas of water quality, water and wastewater treatment in Puerto Rico, New Mexico and Texas.

“I am honored to have been selected chair of this board,” Santiago said. “Any of our board members have the capacity to be in this position, so I appreciate the confidence that has been placed upon me.”

The board holds its officer elections annually and selects candidates from among its members.

Bryan Morris was elected vice chair of the board. He brings to the board more than three decades of experience in engineering construction and design. Morris and his partner started RBM Engineering, Inc., which provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering design for the building and construction industry.

Charlie Intebi was elected secretary-treasurer. Intebi is the co-founder and vice president of Nova Safety Products, a small business that provides safety, industrial and scientific supplies and equipment to companies in the region.

“Each of our officers brings expertise in their respective areas and we are proud to have them take on these new roles,” El Paso Water President and CEO John Balliew said.

EPWater is governed by the Public Service Board. The board consists of the El Paso mayor and six other trustees appointed by the City Council. Board members serve four-year terms.