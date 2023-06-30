EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) sent an email to campus personnel Friday morning, June 30, advising them to be aware of their surroundings following an incident involving an individual reportedly recording a video in a women’s restroom on campus.
KTSM reached out for comment in the incident and received the following response:
“The University does not comment on ongoing investigations. Please refer to the campus bulletin that was issued this morning. “
The UTEP Police Department shared the following safety tips to keep in mind when using restrooms on campus:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Look around prior to entering the restroom area and immediately leave if you notice someone acting suspiciously.
- Always secure the bathroom stall door.
- Do not put your belongings on the bathroom floor.
- Have your cellphone ready in case of an emergency.
- Do not risk personal injury and never approach suspicious individuals.
- If you see a suspicious individual, make a mental note of the suspect’s appearance including height, weight, hair color/style and clothing and then call 911 or the university police at 915-747-5611 immediately.
- Consider using a buddy system when using public restrooms.
- Always trust your instincts.