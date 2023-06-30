EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) sent an email to campus personnel Friday morning, June 30, advising them to be aware of their surroundings following an incident involving an individual reportedly recording a video in a women’s restroom on campus.

KTSM reached out for comment in the incident and received the following response:

“The University does not comment on ongoing investigations. Please refer to the campus bulletin that was issued this morning. “

The UTEP Police Department shared the following safety tips to keep in mind when using restrooms on campus: