EL PASO, Texas (KITSM) — The UTEP Dance Team, formerly known as the Golddiggers, struck gold Friday, April 7, at the National Dance Alliance Championships in Daytona, Florida.
The dance team won for the Spirit Rally Section for a Division I team.
The UTEP Dance Team took gold at the National Dance Alliance championships in Daytona, Florida, on April 7, 2023.
