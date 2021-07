EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP’s community outreach clinic is back after more than a year.

The university’s HOPE clinic was recently at the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in South El Paso.

Dozens of social work, nursing, and clinical lab science majors provided services and health screenings to those in need.

The HOPE clinic in the past has also provided free flu shots to some of our most vulnerable neighbors.