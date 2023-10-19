EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso broke ground on Texas Western Hall on Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

UTEP says the groundbreaking will introduce a new $110 million building that will provide “cutting-edge” learning spaces for students.

A rendering of Texas Western Hall shows how the building will appear from the arroyo on campus, a space that is northeast of the facility. Credit: Ayers Saint Gross. A rendering of Texas Western Hall shows how the building will appear from Centennial Plaza, a space that is northwest of the facility. Credit: Ayers Saint Gross.

UTEP says the new facility will provide a “21st century learning environment, equipped with instructional classrooms, computer rooms, collaboration spaces and offices.”

Classroom sizes will vary to accommodate various teaching methodologies and each space will be enhanced with flexible technology and furniture, according to UTEP.

“At approximately 125,000 gross square feet, the building will include a five-story east wing and three-story west wing that are connected by a three-story collaboration space. The building will be located directly southeast of UTEP’s current Liberal Arts Building, which will be demolished when the new project is complete,” UTEP said in a press release.

The exterior of the building will reflect the Bhutanese architectural style that is distinct on the campus, and landscaping will incorporate native Chihuahuan Desert plants.

“Texas Western Hall was named in recognition of the University’s history and expansion beyond mining education and degree programs. Founded as the School of Mines and Metallurgy in 1913, UTEP was renamed Texas Western College in 1948 to broaden the identity of the University and unite engineers, teachers and liberal arts students under the same banner,” UTEP said.