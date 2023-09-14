EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso says more freshmen students are beginning this fall 2023 semester than ever before, breaking a record for the second time in a row.

UTEP says more than 3,800 students represented a four percent increase over the fall 2022 semester enrollment, according to census data that was recorded by the University on Thursday, Sept. 14.

UTEP says overall enrollment has also grown around two percent from last year to more than 24,300 students.

UTEP has also recently announced it will not increase tuition or mandatory fees for the next two academic years.

Students who are still interested in enrolling at UTEP can contact enrollment services at enrollmentservices@utep.edu.

The top five most popular programs chosen by incoming UTEP students this fall are nursing, psychology, computer science, criminal justice and biological sciences.

UTEP was recently ranked No.1 in Texas for social mobility, based on college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal. The journal ranks colleges by how much they help lower-income students secure high-paying jobs while minimizing the cost of attendance.