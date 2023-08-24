UTEP mascot Paydirt Pete celebrates and holds a pickaxe in the air. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso will not be increasing tuition or mandatory fees for the next two academic years (2023-24 and 2024-25), the university announced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“The announcement comes as The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved the plan to maintain the cost of attending college at UT institutions at the Regent’s fall meeting. ” said the university.

The university says the average tuition costs for full-time, in-state beginning undergraduates before aid is $9,744. The university says the cost is five percent lower than the state average for four-year public universities.

The university has also provided other numbers regarding financial aid. Those are the following:

68 percent of undergraduate students received grants or scholarships in the last five years.

The average first-year student who qualifies for grants and scholarships receives $8,915, and the average out-of-pocket cost of tuition after aid is around $800 per year for those students.

UTEP disburses some $118 million in grants and scholarships each year to undergraduate students.

The university says Fall 2024 classes will be beginning on Monday, Aug. 28.

Students still interested in enrolling at UTEP are asked to contact enrollmentservices@utep.edu.