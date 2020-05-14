UTEP announces new date and time for Spring Commencement ceremonies to be held at Sun Bowl Stadium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) will celebrate over 2,300 spring graduates Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Sun Bowl Stadium at 7 p.m.

According to a release, each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to the outdoor venue.

As previously reported, UTE postponed its Spring Commencement ceremonies in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original ceremonies were set to take place on May 16 and 17. The new date will be set up to ensure social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed, a release said.

“This class of graduates has gone through a lot. We thought we should celebrate in a special way, and the Sun Bowl on a September evening will be special,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “We will also set it up to livestream so that extended family and friends can watch, too.”

UTEP encourages remote activities in honor of the graduating Class of 2020 during what would have been their graduation weekend.

UTEP has launched a 2020 Spring Commencement website at utep.edu/utepgrad to recognize and celebrate members of the spring Class of 2020.

According to a release, Graduation candidates are encouraged to participate in the Class of 2020 Photo Celebration Contest. Graduates may submit one photograph or video in any or all of the four categories: Best Decorated Lawn, Best Decorated Door, Most Creative Walk – how you would have walked across the stage – and Most Creative Graduation Cap.

Winning entries are eligible to win prizes including a grand prize. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 18. For contest rules and eligibility, click here.

As previously reported, community members can join the celebration by wearing orange and walking in their neighborhoods on May 16 and 17 in honor of graduates and candidates who would have walked the stage at the Don Haskins Center throughout Commencement weekend.