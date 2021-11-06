UTEP and UTSA fans tailgate ahead of Saturdays nationally televised game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) People could be seen tailgating at The University of Texas at El Paso ahead of Saturday’s game against The University of Texas at San Antonio.

A lot of excitement from fans as the winner of this game will put themselves in a really good position to win conference USA champions. As of Saturday afternoon ticket sales for the game were nearing 30,000.

“I think our program is on the up and up and I think today’s victory will show not only the El Paso community but everyone else that UTEP is back,” said El Pasoan Robert Aguero who came to tailgate and watch the game.

Parking lots filling up with fans for both UTEP and UTSA, the game will be televised on National Television and fans are pumped. The game will be on ESPN 2.

“This kind of crowd that I’m experiencing reminds me of back in the day when I used to come when I was younger it was always packed always loud and it brings back a lot of memories and I hope it’s here to stay,” said Aguero.

UTSA is nationally ranked number 16 in the nation, and some UTSA students traveled 7 hours to watch the game.

“We’ve seen some pretty rough years for the program so to see us being nationally ranked at number 16 in the AP poll it’s just super excited to just have a program that’s serious about winning,” said Alejandro Palacios UTSA Student.

While some UTEP rivals traveled far, others are right here at home. One family is torn, some rooting for UTEP and others for UTSA.

“Two of my nephews graduated from UTSA so it’s kind of become a rivalry these last few years,” said Hector Herrera.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.