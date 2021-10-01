UTEP alumni remembers how Dr. Natalicio helped him get first job as undergrad

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dr. Diana Natalicio, former president of UTEP, influenced many students throughout her life and one of them remembers her buying him his first interview suit.

Rene Hurtado, currently chief of staff at Emergence Health Network, was an undergraduate student at UTEP back in the 1990s.

He met Dr. Diana Natalicio, who was the university’s president at the time, as a scholarship recipient.

Ever since then she took him under her wing and mentored him to start off his career in communications.

Hurtado remembered he applied for a job position at an international company that was hiring students to go work abroad.

Dr. Natalicio advised him and helped him prepare for the interview.

“She called me and she was giving me some interview tips and then she’s like – so what are you going to wear,” remembered Hurtado, he didn’t have a nice suit to wear to this important interview.

He said Dr. Natalicio referred him to go to a department store and pick a suit.

“So I did that, then you know, when it came time to settle the bill and [the clerk] told me Dr. Natalicio has already covered this for you,” said Hurtado.

He explained this was only one small gesture that showed how much she had impacted his life. He eventually got that job and started his long lasting career.

“The cost of the suit is nothing compared to the support that you gave me throughout my career,” he said.

Hurtado kept in touch with Dr. Natalicio throughout the years and said he was able to let her know what her mentorship and dedication meant to him.

“I want to thank not just on behalf of myself, but on behalf of all the students that that she’s helped throughout the years by taking just that extra special little touch to make sure that we, students from the university, were going to be successful,” said Hurtado.

