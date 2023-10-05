EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP wants to Pack the Don for a couple of early season men’s and women’s basketball games.

Discounted tickets are available in premium sections now through Friday, Oct. 13 for the UTEP men’s basketball home game vs. UCSB (Nov. 13) and the UTEP women’s basketball home game vs. Colorado State (Nov. 30), as the Miners are aiming to sell out the Don Haskins Center for both contests.

UCSB is a 2023 NCAA Tournament team coming off a 27-8 season. Colorado State was 20-12 a year ago and participated in the WNIT.

In order to help achieve the sellout, UTEP is “slashing prices” in the Silver and Gold sections for the men’s game versus UCSB until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, according to a news release sent out by the university.

These seats are regularly $45 and $38. For the UCSB game, they are half price — $22.50 and $19 – from now until next Friday.

For the women’s game against Colorado State, all seats are $5 until next Friday. Regular women’s ticket prices are $8, $10 and $12.

The UTEP men’s team returns three of its top five scorers from last season – senior guard Tae Hardy (12.8 ppg in 2022-23), senior forward Calvin Solomon (9.6 ppg) and junior forward Otis Frazier III (7.5 ppg). The Miners brought in seven newcomers, including guards Zid Powell, who collected 13 points per game a year ago at the University of Buffalo, and Corey Camper Jr., who was an honorable mention All-America selection at Tyler Junior College. Incoming freshmen are Elijah Jones, Trey Horton and David Terrell Jr.

“We led Conference USA in attendance last year,” said UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding. “We have the best fan base in the league and, in my opinion, the best fan base in the country. It’s an incredible home court advantage. We’ve got a great opponent coming in here with UCSB. We want to sell out the Don and bring the magic back for that game.”

The Miner women welcome back junior forward Adhel Tac (7.9 ppg) and senior guard Erin Wilson (6.7 ppg), who both started games for last year’s 20-game winner and WNIT participant. UTEP also returns senior guard Mahri Petree, who averaged a team-leading 14.5 ppg in the first two games a year ago before being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign due to injury. The top newcomer is senior forward Jane Asinde, a third team All-Conference performer a year ago at Wichita State (13.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg).

“When the Haskins Center is sold out and the fans are behind us, they can get our team to play harder than we can,” said Keitha Adams, who returns as the all-time winningest coach in UTEP women’s basketball history this season. “I’m back, and I need you all to be back. And we need to get our basketball mojo going over there (in the Haskins Center).”

UTEP men’s basketball season tickets start at just $91.50 and women’s basketball season tickets start at $65.

Both teams will open their seasons at home on Monday, Nov. 6. The women will tangle with Western New Mexico at 4 pm, and the men will square off against McMurry at 7 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets now by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com, or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.