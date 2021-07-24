Used cars not depreciating in value, worth more than they were a year ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jay Welsh, the CEO of a used car dealership in East El Paso, says used vehicles are worth more than they were a year ago, something he’s never seen.

“People are used to hearing dealers say ‘right now is the time to buy a new car,” Welsh said. “We’ve heard that probably over the last 40 years. But truly we are seeing something unimaginable, incredible happen, where your car, what it was worth a year ago, is truly and I can say as long as it’s a running vehicle, it is worth more today than it was a year ago.”

The RightDrive Auto Group CEO says, normally, cars depreciate in value. But right now, that’s not the case.

“Right now you can see anywhere from 20%, up to 40 even 50% more for a vehicle today when you trade it in or decide to sell it than you would have gotten a year ago,” said Welsh.

Explaining that the demand for used vehicles is up as there is a microchip shortage for new vehicles. Adding that if you want a new vehicle with something specific you more than likely will have to wait multiple weeks saying it’s the same way for getting car parts to fix a vehicle as well.

“If you need to do a repair on a vehicle right now, depending on the vehicle, many vehicles it’s hard to find the parts for them,” said Welsh.

Taking KTSM 9 News crews through his car lot, Welsh showed used vehicles that are worth almost the same as they were new.

“This is a 2016 dodge challenger, it’s a V6, not a V8 and typically a car like this pre-pandemic would run anywhere from 24 to $25,000 retail to a customer. Right now today this car is selling for $29,000,” said Welsh.

Taking crews to another vehicle, a 2019 Ram 1500 limited.

“Brand new would cost you MSRP around the 56, 57 thousand mark, keep in mind this truck is now two years old, it has 83,000 miles and right now the value is $56,000.

El Pasoan Liz Lopez is searching for a used car to buy for two months and says they are going fast.

“Whenever I find a car that I actually like, somebody else takes it. So there’s a lot of people shopping for used cars at the moment and I do think that’s one of the reasons you know that because it’s like the value is still there, they’re not losing that value and people are taking advantage of it,” said Lopez.

