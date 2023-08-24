Sixty years ago, the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom saw Martin Luther King Jr. give his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Both the march and speech were seminal moments instrumental in the passage of the watershed Civil Rights Act of 1964. Where does the fight for equal opportunity and civil rights stand today?

This August, The Hill will assemble luminaries, thought leaders, and Black trailblazers for a virtual event exploring the evolution of achieving liberty and justice for all Americans.

Speakers:

Courtland Cox , Co-Organizer, March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom; Chairman, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee Legacy Project

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) , Chair, Congressional Black Caucus

Derrick Johnson , President & CEO, NAACP

Martin Luther King III , Chairman, Drum Major Institute

Arndrea Waters King , President, Drum Major Institute

Gov. Wes Moore , Governor, Maryland

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, National Action Network (NAN)

Moderator:

Cheyanne M. Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill; Host, The Switch Up Podcast

