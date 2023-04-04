(NewsNation) — NewsNation will be streaming its coverage live online as former President Donald Trump is in New York for a historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is now the first former president to face criminal charges. The specific charges, however, have still not been made public.

Ahead of the arraignment, New York City officials bolstered security and warned potential protesters it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home. … We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law.”

The former president arrived in New York Monday after flying in from Florida. After the arraignment, the Associated Press reports, Trump is expected to return to Florida, and give a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. According to the AP, he will try to project and image of “strength and defiance” and will likely try and spin the charges into a political asset to boost his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch NewsNation’s live programming in the video above and latest news and analysis in the blog below: