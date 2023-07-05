Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for his Senate seat, raised more than $6 million during the first two months of his campaign.

Allred’s campaign told The Hill that it will report bringing in more than $8.6 million for its Federal Elections Commission (FEC) report for the second quarter, which ended last week, including almost $6.2 million raised since the campaign launched in early May.

The Texas Tribune, which first obtained the fundraising numbers, reported that Allred transferred the additional $2.4 million from his House campaign account. The campaign told the outlet that it included direct funds as well as in-kind contributions, which includes nonmonetary support such as goods and services.

Campaigns do not need to provide their campaign reports for the second quarter to the FEC until July 15.

Allred kicked off his campaign May 3 with a video describing himself as being willing to work with Republicans to pass initiatives supporting veterans and bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. He also denounced Cruz as only caring about himself and staying in power.

A poll from The University of Texas at Tyler released later that month showed Cruz with a 5-point lead over Allred, with 14 percent saying they were unsure.

The Texas Senate race will likely be an uphill climb for Democrats, but the party is still projecting optimism as it grapples with a map that does not give them many potential pickup opportunities.

Cruz, who was first elected in 2012, defeated former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) in 2018 by about 2.5 points.

The Tribune reported that though O’Rourke brought in massive amounts of funding during the height of his campaign, it took him nine months to raise the $6.2 million that Allred has brought in since May.

“Since day one this campaign has been about bringing people together to beat Ted Cruz and give this state the leadership it deserves,” Paige Hutchinson, Allred’s campaign manager, told the outlet. “We are amazed at the outpouring of support, and more confident than ever that we will have the resources to win next November and send Ted Cruz packing.”

Cruz has not yet released his fundraising total for the second quarter.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez also reportedly plans to run for the Democratic nomination for Senate.