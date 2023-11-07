With Democrat Gabe Amo’s projected win in Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) pulls its membership up to 60, the largest class the group has ever had.

Amo beat out Marine veteran Gerry Leonard (R) to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), according to Decision Desk HQ.

Already, CBC members are celebrating his win.

“Let me be one of the first to congratulate @gabeamo on his win tonight,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the caucus, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the race was called.

Amo, who served in both the Obama and Biden administrations, makes history as the first Black representative to be elected to congress from Rhode Island.

The CBC’s membership has grown over the last few years. In 2022, the caucus welcomed a historic 58 members, including Democratic Reps. Summer Lee (Pa.) and Jennifer McClellan (Va.), both of whom also made history by becoming the first Black women elected to serve in the House from their respective states.

Amo’s win also drew applause from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who welcomed him to the “House Democratic Caucus family.”

He also drew support from former Attorney General Eric Holder on Tuesday.

“Victory in Rhode Island,” Holder posted on X. “Go @gabeamo! Congratulations to Gabe Amo for winning his race. A fierce Democracy Defender, he will be an excellent representative in Congress for the people of Rhode Island’s District 1.”