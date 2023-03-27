Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said whoever is going to debate former President Donald Trump needs the “skill” to debate the former president on the stage during any potential 2024 run for the White House.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco [Rubio], because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” he said during a town hall at Saint Anselm College on Monday. “And that means you gotta have the skill to do it. And that means you have to be fearless because he will come back and right at you.”

Christie’s comment about Rubio stems from a notable moment in the 2016 GOP primary debate where the two candidates hurled insults at each other.

Christie, who has not announced a formal bid for the presidency, has criticized Trump and questioned his ability to be elected to the White House again.

“So you need to think about who’s got the skill to do that and who’s got the guts to do it, because it’s not going to end nicely,” he said. “No matter what, his end will not be a calm and quiet conclusion.”

Former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Trump have traded barbs recently.

Christie is one of several Republicans headed to early primary states this month.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who have each yet to make formal bids, have made trips to the states thus far. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the only Republicans who have formally challenged Trump.

Christie also touted how his town halls are the “best way” to communicate with people, and that he will continue to host them if he runs again.

The former governor said Sunday that he will decide if he running for the presidency within the next 60 days.