US Politics
Gov. Greg Abbott signs property tax reform bill
Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Texas farmers to grow hemp
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
‘We changed the conversation’ — lawmaker reflects on first session
Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan
Lawmakers stall in session while time runs out in Austin
Texas gasoline could go largely unregulated if bill moves forward
School finance negotiations begin with optimism
State of Texas: Deadlines for deals loom for lawmakers
State of Texas: Amendment saves beer bill – for now
Texas teachers weigh in on latest school funding proposals
Bill reducing penalties for marijuana possession delayed in the Texas House
Texas House officially sends hemp, CBD oil approval to Senate
Texas swimmer sues vitamin maker: ‘I want them to know the damage they’ve done’