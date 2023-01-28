UPDATE: NMDOT District Two crews are working to remove rocks from the roadway. Motorists are advised to observe all signs and to reduce speed.

Cloudcroft, NM (KTSM) — US 82 is blocked in both directions Saturday morning from milepost 2 to milepost 8 due to a large rockslide.

Credit- Cloudcroft Fire Department

The Cloudcroft Fire Department took to Facebook Saturday morning cautioning people in the area and sharing a size comparison of the rockslide. The Cloudcroft Fire Department also said for local residents to expect extended delays, adding it will not be a short or easy operation. The rockslide is currently blocking all lanes in and out of Cloudcroft.