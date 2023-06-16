EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Memorial Medical Center of Las Cruces broke ground Friday, June 16 on a new urgent care clinic in Anthony, New Mexico.

The new 3,300-square-foot clinic will be at 1150 Duffer Lane and is “part of a long-term joint project to bring quality health care to the citizens and surrounding border area,” according to an announcement sent out to media.

The clinic will ultimately include a specialty medical office building with a primary care clinic.

The event also included a ribbon cutting for phase one of a multi-generational center for citizens of Anthony and southern New Mexico. The center will feature a food kitchen, outdoor amphitheater and sports fields, as well as opportunities for restaurants and shops, according to the same announcement.

The project is being built on the former 100-acre Dos Lagos golf course.