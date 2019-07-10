UPDATE: Attempted murder-suicide in Upper Vally leaves one dead, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The reported shooting in El Paso’s Upper Valley on Tuesday was an attempted murder-suicide and the alleged offender is dead, police said.

Robert Vern Steele, 61, allegedly shot Charles Raymond Lujan, 57, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Waltham Cout.

Police said they found Lujan on the front porch with with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they also found Steele inside the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“The investigation revealed that an argument between Steele and Lujan led to the shooting,” Police said in a news release. “Both men were transported to an area hospital where Steele died.”

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is still investigating the case.

