EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents on and near Emory Road in the Upper Valley are calling for speed humps to be installed. This comes after a man was killed while walking his dog on Friday, June, 16 on Emory by an alleged drunk driver.

However, residents say it’s something they’ve been trying to get implemented for years.

“People speed all day long on the street. So I think better lighting, we have. They put these streetlights in about 10 years ago, but they put them like every half mile. So they don’t do much. But of course, this accident happened during daylight,” Casey Carpenter said who lives on Emory.

“It has resulted in the death of a neighbor,” said El Pasoan Kristi Borden, who lives just off of Emory on a street called Bird Road.

Borden says after years of trying she was successful in getting speed humps installed in the near future on her street.

Borden is hopeful the same can be done for Emory.

The City of El Paso says the speed humps are in the queue for Bird Road.

“A request was submitted and approved for traffic calming on Bird. Speed humps are in the queue to be installed this summer or fall 2023. We are waiting on the EP Water’s project to be completed before they are installed,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta, a spokesperson for the City of El Paso in an email.

The Bird Road resident hoping the same can happen for Emory.

“A great disappointment in the past. And what we would all like to see in the very short term, in the immediate term, is a greater safety measures in our neighborhood and better development that allows for that,” said Kristi Borden, who lives on Bird Road.

Newly elected City Rep. Brian Kennedy, who represents the area, says he wasn’t aware of the issues on Emory until the deadly crash.

Kennedy says he’s working with Mayor Oscar Leeser and Interim City Manager Cary Westin to have speed-reducing measures installed.

“My condolences go out to the families that are affected by the accident. And, yes, we all have to do the right thing. You can’t control somebody’s use of alcohol in a vehicle. That’s up to them as an individual. But we can do is try to slow the traffic down there. And from what I understand, it’s an ongoing issue on that road,” Kennedy.

Kennedy is holding a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at The Substation, 145 E. Sunset Rd., to hear from the community.

Court documents state Cody Reid Lesher, 32, was driving a Maserati and was traveling southbound on the 4600 block of Emory when he lost control and struck a gas meter.

The Maserati then began to roll over and struck 35-year-old Alfredo Dominguez and his dog as they were both walking.

Documents say Lesher tried to hide in a nearby back yard and later denied he was the one driving the car.

As KTSM has previously reported, Lesher has been arrested twice in the past three months for vehicle-related offenses in New Mexico.

Lesher was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and an accident involving personal injury.