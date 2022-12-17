EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Calvary Chapel Sun City Church, at Westside Drive and Borderland in El Paso’s Upper Valley, hosted its annual Christmas Outreach on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Eighty-two families with 264 children were given a turkey, ham and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

In addition, each child received a hoodie, warm blanket and a gift-wrapped toy. Each family also received cash to be used for groceries or utilities.

For church members, it was a way to share the love of the season and give to those less fortunate.