Fort Bliss, TX (KTSM)- The Grand 10 Fort Bliss Wednesday announcing several cinema improvements on post.

VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, the parent company of The Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas said this will highly enhance movie goers experience.

All auditoriums will now feature first class luxury recliner seating, with heated luxury recliners in the GPX auditorium, that’s the new premium large format auditorium that opened up late May.

The GPX auditorium also features the biggest and brightest screen with 4K laser projection, immersive Dolby Atmos sound and armchair tables for food.

“We’ve proudly served the military community at Ft. Bliss since 2010, so we are excited to provide them a first-class luxury movie-going experience with the addition of the GPX auditorium and our full-service bar at The Grand 10 Fort Bliss”, said James Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres. “These additions have elevated the theatre and the movie-going experience for our guests in the El Paso area.”

The new amenities and enhancements at the theatre were showcased to over 200 people, including several of the top brass on the Command, for the theatre’s Grand Reopening on August 3 with a private showing to include THOR: LOVE & THUNDER.

The Grand 10 Fort Bliss is open 7 days a week and opens 30 minutes prior to the first showtime of each day. The theatre has discounts for Military members as well as children and seniors every day of the week. On Tuesday’s guests can purchase tickets for $5.25, which is part of our Super Saver Tuesday program.

For advance tickets visit: TheGrandTheatre.com/

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store