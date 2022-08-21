UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations officers investigate a second crash involving a police car.

Pebble Hills officers were blocking traffic lanes with an unoccupied police car as they investigated an unrelated crash.

On August 21, 2022, at 12:19 a.m., 25-year-old Leslie Soto was driving west on Gateway near Lee Trevino when she struck the rear of a police unit. Soto was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

No Injuries were reported. Soto was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. It is stated that she was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango with passenger 25-year-old, Leeann Pina.

Here is the original story:

