Update on shooting in South Central El Paso: Juvenile shot in the head while playing with handgun, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday afternoon a 14-year-old male was reportedly shot in the head while playing with a handgun in South Central El Paso.

KTSM first reported this incident on Friday as a drive-by shooting.

However, police have now revealed information stating that the juvenile and another 14-year-old male were playing with a handgun.

One of the juveniles called 911 and reported the incident as a drive-by shooting, a release said.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with wounds that were initially believed to be life-threatening.

The condition of the teen has not been revealed.

Patrol officers searched the area for suspects when they soon discovered the juvenile had lied about the drive-by-shooting.

Charges against the 14-year-old male who made the call will be made through the Juvenile Probation Department, police said.

KTSM will bring you more updates as they become available.