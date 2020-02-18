Update on firefighter who was hit by truck on Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso firefighter who was struck in a hit and run last week on Transmountain Road is in stable condition and continuing to improve, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Armando Lopez was responding to a traffic accident at about 7 a.m. on Feb. 12 on Transmountain Road near Resler when he was struck by an SUV or pickup truck. The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Lopez’s name has not been released by the police department or the fire department but was listed in a Texas Department of Transportation crash report obtained by KTSM. It matches the name on the GoFundMe page.

According to the report, a fire truck was blocking the right lane going west, but the unknown driver “disregarded the fire truck and went around the truck back into the lane striking” Lopez.

The crash was also featured as the Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s Crime of the Week.

According to the GoFundMe page, Lopez is a firefighter and nurse. An update posted on Monday said he is in stable condition and continues to improve.

The page has raised more than $8,500 as of Monday afternoon. Its goal is $12,000.